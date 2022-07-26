What are the world's "most beautiful" theatres?

Move over, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner! It's not just celebrities who dominate Instagram – the world's "most beautiful" theatres also enjoy a tremendous online presence on the popular social media platform.

A new study was recently carried out by money.co.uk to analyse the number of Instagram posts per hashtag relating to the world's top theatres and three of London's glorious buildings were able to make it into the top 20. One of them even takes home the silver medal!

But which of these iconic performing arts venues tops the list and, more importantly, do you agree?





20. Shakespeare's Globe, London (37,656 posts)

Shakespeare's Globe

© Tristan Surtel, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





19. Comédie-Française, Paris (40,736 posts)

Comédie-Française

© Arthur Weidmann, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





18. Teatro di San Carlo, Naples (46,214 posts)

Teatro di San Carlo

© Armando Mancini, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





17. La Fenice, Venice (50,614 posts)

La Fenice

© Zairon, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





16. Vienna State Opera, Vienna (53,012 posts)

Vienna State Opera

© Vienna State Opera, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





15. Semperoper, Dresden (59.251 posts)

Semperoper

© Suicasmo, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





14. Teatro Real, Madrid (65,383 posts)

Teatro Real

© Zarateman, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





13. Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles (96,729 posts)

Walt Disney Concert Hall

© Arturoramos, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





12. Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona (98,777 posts)

Gran Teatre del Liceu

© Nicholas Gemini, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





11. Teatro Massimo, Palermo (119,006posts)

Teatro Massimo

© Bjs, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons





10. Amazon Theatre, Manaus (122,451 posts)

Amazon Theatre

© Karine Hermes, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





9. La Scala, Milan (141,717 posts)

La Scala

© Jakub Hałun, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





8. Royal Opera House, London (154,097 posts)

Royal Opera House

© Tom Millward





7. Teatro Colón, Beunos Aires (155,763 posts)

Teatro Colón

© Andrzej Otrębski, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





6. Palacio de Bellas Artes, Mexico City (168,813 posts)

Palacio de Bellas Artes

© لا روسا, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





5. Kabuki-za, Tokyo (171,994 posts)

Kabuki-za

© Kakidai, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





4. Radio City Music Hall, New York (260,751 posts)

Radio City Music Hall

© ajay_suresh, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





3. Palais Garnier, Paris (270,807 posts)

Palais Garnier

© Alexander Hoernigk, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





2. Royal Albert Hall, London (352,601 posts)

Royal Albert Hall

© Loco Steve from Bromley , UK, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons





1. Sydney Opera House, Sydney (957,765 posts)

Sydney Opera House

© No machine-readable author provided. Roybb95~commonswiki assumed (based on copyright claims)., CC BY-SA 3.0 <http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-



