What are the world's "most beautiful" theatres?

Move over, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner! It's not just celebrities who dominate Instagram – the world's "most beautiful" theatres also enjoy a tremendous online presence on the popular social media platform.
A new study was recently carried out by money.co.uk to analyse the number of Instagram posts per hashtag relating to the world's top theatres and three of London's glorious buildings were able to make it into the top 20. One of them even takes home the silver medal!
But which of these iconic performing arts venues tops the list and, more importantly, do you agree?
20. Shakespeare's Globe, London (37,656 posts)
19. Comédie-Française, Paris (40,736 posts)
18. Teatro di San Carlo, Naples (46,214 posts)
17. La Fenice, Venice (50,614 posts)
16. Vienna State Opera, Vienna (53,012 posts)
15. Semperoper, Dresden (59.251 posts)
14. Teatro Real, Madrid (65,383 posts)
13. Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles (96,729 posts)
12. Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona (98,777 posts)
11. Teatro Massimo, Palermo (119,006posts)
10. Amazon Theatre, Manaus (122,451 posts)
9. La Scala, Milan (141,717 posts)
8. Royal Opera House, London (154,097 posts)
7. Teatro Colón, Beunos Aires (155,763 posts)
6. Palacio de Bellas Artes, Mexico City (168,813 posts)
5. Kabuki-za, Tokyo (171,994 posts)
4. Radio City Music Hall, New York (260,751 posts)