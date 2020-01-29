Faustus: That Damned Woman at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre: opening night for Chris Bush's new play

Headlong and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's brand new co-production, Faustus: That Damned Woman, had its opening night last night in west London.

The new play from writer Chris Bush features Jodie McNee in the title role of Johanna Faustus and Danny Lee Winter as Mephistopheles. The show is the first in Headlong Theatre and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's long-term commitment to commissioning shows of scale by women playwrights.

Faustus: That Damned Woman is directed by Caroline Byrne (All's Well That Ends Well), with set design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, costume design by Line Bech, lighting design by Richard Howell, sound and composition design by Giles Thomas, video and projection design by Ian William Galloway, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell and casting by Annelie Powell.

The play will run in London to 22 February, before transferring to the Birmingham Rep from 26 February to 7 March and then touring to Bristol, Leeds and Newcastle.