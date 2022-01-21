Fatal Attraction stage adaptation – first look

Production photos have been released for Fatal Attraction.

The piece follows successful New York lawyer Dan Gallagher (played by Michael Douglas on screen), a successful New York lawyer whose fling with Alex Forrest (Glenn Close) turns into a living nightmare when she ruthlessly pursues him.

Kym Marsh (Coronation Street) takes on the role of Forrest, while Oliver Farnworth (The Girl On The Train) plays Gallagher. Susie Amy (Footballers' Wives) plays Gallagher's wife Beth.

The cast also includes John Macaulay as Jimmy, Troy Glasgow as O'Rourke and Emma Laird Craig as understudy Beth / Alex.

Penned by James Dearden, who based the stage play on his Oscar-nominated screenplay, the tour is directed by Loveday Ingram and features set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Carolyn Downing. Paul Englishby is the show's composer and casting is by Anne Vosser.

The tour opened on 14 January 2022 at the Theatre Royal Brighton. Select dates are on sale below.

John Macaulay as Jimmy and Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher

©Tristram Kenton

Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher and Kym Marsh as Alex Forrest

©Tristram Kenton

Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher and Kym Marsh as Alex Forrest

©Tristram Kenton

Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher and Kym Marsh as Alex Forrest

©Tristram Kenton

Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher and Kym Marsh as Alex Forrest

©Tristram Kenton

Anita Booth as Joan and Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher

©Tristram Kenton