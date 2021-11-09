Have a first look at new musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World.

Appearing in the show are Jade Kennedy (Sacagawea/Frida Kahlo/Marie Curie), Renée Lamb (Amelia Earhart/Rosa Parks/Mary Seacole), Frances Mayli McCann (Emmeline Pankhurst/Agent Fifi/Miss Johnson), Christina Modestou (Gertrude Ederle/Jane Austen/Mary Anning/Anne Frank), Shakira Simpson, Fayth Ifil, Kayleen Nguema, Éva-Marie Saffrey and Nielle Springer.

The band features Audra Cramer on keys, Nicola T Chang on percussion / second keys and Abbie Finn on Drums.

Penned by Chris Bush and Miranda Cooper, and directed by Amy Hodge, the touring production has set and costume design by Joanna Scotcher, choreography by Danielle Lecointe, lighting by Zoe Spurr, sound by Carolyn Downing, casting by Rosie Pearson, orchestrations and music production by Jennifer Decilveo, live arrangements by Jen Green, musical direction by Audra Cramer, production management by Tamsin Rose.

The piece is a Kenny Wax Family Entertainment and MAST Mayflower Studios co-production.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

© Pamela Raith

