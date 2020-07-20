Fanny and Stella musical to be revived in new open-air theatre in London

A new open-air venue in Kennington is to open with a revival of Fanny and Stella.

Directed by Steven Dexter with musical staging by Nick Winston, the show will open on 3 August and run until 25 August at The Garden Theatre, adjacent to The Eagle pub on Kennington Lane.

The musical has book and lyrics by Glenn Chandler (Taggart), and music by Charles Miller, and follows the real-life story of two figures in Victorian London – Ernest Boulton and Frederick William Park – who were put on trial in London for dressing as women and conspiracy to commit sodomy.

The creative team also features musical director Aaron Clingham, designer David Shields and casting by Anne Vosser. Producer Peter Bull said: "We are taking baby steps as we venture into the brave new world of open-air socially distanced performances. We are only performing three shows a week initially but we aim to increase this after a successful launch."

Face masks have to be worn for all performances, with audiences socially distanced within The Garden Theatre. The performance is 80 minutes long without an interval.

The production will star Jed Berry (Kinky Boots) and Kane Verrall (The Sound of Music), with further casting to be revealed.