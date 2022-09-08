Fane to stop acting as programmer at Crazy Coqs cabaret venue

Fane, who have spent six years programming more than 700 shows a year at the much-loved Crazy Coqs venue near Piccadilly Circus, will end their time with the location, it has been announced.

The independent organisation is set to book shows through to the end of the year, while a new organisation is set to be unveiled before the end of September.

In a joint statement, James Albrecht, Clemmie Haynes and Alex Fane said: "Programming Crazy Coqs has been a huge privilege – one of the best and most unique opportunities on the London cultural scene.

"The quality and location of the venue are peerless and the thrill of shaping the programme and working with literally thousands of extraordinary artists has taken our breath away. We wish the Wolseley Hospitality Group and the new Crazy Coqs programming team all success for the next chapter of this unique venue.

"We have had the great fortune to work with artists and promoters from far and wide, hosting memorable débuts, shows exclusively devised for Crazy Coqs, international talent from Europe and the US (with Crazy Coqs becoming the ‘home across the pond' for many Broadway stars), as well as iconic residency shows, longer runs and annual festivals that have all helped cement Crazy Coqs' celebrated reputation.

"For Crazy Coqs, Brasserie Zédel and Fane, much has changed in the last six years, especially since the pandemic, and the timing for a new partnership feels right for all parties."

Fane continue to host events across a variety of locations including West End venues.