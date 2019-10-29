Fairview at the Young Vic: first look in rehearsals

WhatsOnStage had an exclusive look in the rehearsal room for Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fairview, which will run at the Young Vic from 28 November to 18 January with an opening night on 5 December.

Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Donna Banya, Nicola Hughes and Rhashan Stone will lead the cast, accompanied by David Dawson, Julie Dray, Matthew Needham and Esther Smith.

Loading...

Fairview follows the Frasier family as they gather to celebrate their Grandma's birthday. Sibblies Drury's work won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for women playwrights and the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, beating Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me and Clare Barron's Dance Nation which played at the Almeida Theatre in 2018. Barron's new play, Dirty Crusty, is currently performing at the Yard Theatre.

With Young Vic Genesis fellow and associate director Nadia Latif directing, the production's design is by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design and composition by Xana, choreography by Malik Nashad Sharpe and casting by Charlotte Sutton, with assistant direction by Rob Awosusi and trainee assistant direction by Yasmin Hafesji.