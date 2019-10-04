Fairview at the Young Vic cast to feature Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Donna Banya, Nicola Hughes and Rhashan Stone

Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Donna Banya, Nicola Hughes and Rhashan Stone will lead the cast of Fairview, Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Directed by Young Vic Genesis fellow and associate director Nadia Latif, Fairview will play at the Young Vic from 28 November to 18 January, with an opening night on 5 December.

The cast also includes David Dawson, Julie Dray, Matthew Needham and Esther Smith.

Sibblies Drury's play won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for women playwrights and the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, beating Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me and Clare Barron's Dance Nation which played at the Almeida Theatre in 2018.

Fairview follows the Frasier family as they gather to celebrate their Grandma's birthday. Design is by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design and composition by Xana, choreography by Malik Nashad Sharpe and casting by Charlotte Sutton, with assistant direction by Rob Awosusi and trainee assistant direction by Yasmin Hafesji.