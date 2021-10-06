Exclusive watch: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) runs free ahead of West End opening

What happens when you inject a healthy dose of music into the world of Jane Austen?

The result is the five-star Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) – a blend of Austenian fun and ear-worm tunes!

The stage show is set to open in the West End later this month, playing at the Criterion Theatre.

Mixing Austen's classic novel with pop anthems including "You're So Vain" and "I Got You Babe", appearing in the piece will be Isobel McArthur (who has also adapted the text), Tori Burgess, Meghan Tyler, Christina Gordon, and Hannah Jarrett-Scott.

You can watch a specially recorded performance from the show here:

Isobel McArthur and Simon Harvey direct the show, with comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily-Jane Boyle.

All tickets for previews are at £25 and, in a further big win for affordable theatre pricing, seats after opening start at £9.50. Performances begin on 15 October.

Tickets are on sale below.