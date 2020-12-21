Exclusive: Watch new multi-lingual version of opening number from Netflix musical Jingle Jangle

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive look at a multi-lingual version of "This Day" from smash-hit Netflix musical Jingle Jangle.

Featuring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose alongside the likes of Madalen Mills, Ricky Martin, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville, the show is about an inventor who falls on hard times.

Written and directed by David E. Talbert, the movie has original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan. Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Talbert, Kristin Burr, John Legend, Mike Jackson, and David McIlvain serve as producers.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is available on Netflix.