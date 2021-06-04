Exclusive photos: First look at West End Cinderella in rehearsals

Exclusive: Take a look inside the rehearsal room for Cinderella, currently preparing for its eagerly anticipated opening in the West End,

Created by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emerald Fennell and David Zippel, the fresh twist on the classic fairytale will open in previews at the Gillian Lynne Theatre later this month. A new number from the show, "Far Too Late", was released by the production this morning.

Appearing in the world premiere piece are Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role, alongside Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother, Caleb Roberts as Prince Charming, Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as the Godmother.

Also in the show are Georgina Onuorah as the Ensemble / Alternate Cinderella, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

The full company also includes Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp, Matthieu Vinetot and Rodney Vubya.

Fennell recently won an Oscar for her Promising Young Woman screenplay, and is part of a creative team led by director Laurence Connor. The production has choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, co-musical supervision by John Rigby and John Rigby, musical direction by Ben van Tienen, vocal coaching by Fiona McDougal, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet Casting is by David Grindrod Associates CDG.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

