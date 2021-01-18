Exclusive first listen: Mazz Murray sings Sunset Boulevard's "With One Look"

Exclusive: Have a first listen to Mazz Murray singing "With One Look" from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton's Sunset Boulevard.

Murray is set to star in a concert production of the musical, which will be performed at Alexandra Palace Theatre. The original dates for the show are currently unconfirmed while uncertainty over restrictions remain, though producers Quick Fantastic say they will be revealing the new schedule this week.

David Cullen and Lloyd Webber's orchestrations will be performed by a 24-piece orchestra in the show, which is directed by Alastair Knights and conducted by Alex Parker (who plays piano in the video above). Paul Smith will supply the sound design.

Lloyd Webber, Black and Hampton's musical follows a faded silver-screen star Norma Desmond who crosses paths with impoverished screen writer Joe Gillis. The award-winning piece is based on the 1950 film, and was first seen in London in 1993. It went on to win a Tony Award in 1995 for Best Musical.

The concert production comes courtesy of Quick Fantastic, the same producers that mounted the recent A Little Night Music outdoor shows. Further casting for Sunset Boulevard is to be confirmed.