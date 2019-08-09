Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's Evita cast and guests celebrate opening night

Jamie Lloyd's radical revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita opened at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre last night and we caught up with cast and guests after the show.

Samantha Pauly stars as Eva Peron alongside Ektor Rivera as Juan Perón and Trent Saunders as Che. Frances Mayli McCann plays The Mistress with Adam Pearce as Agustín Magaldi.

In her review for WhatsOnStage, Sarah Crompton said it was a production that 'surprises over and over again.'

The cast also includes Alexander Barria, Felipe Bejarano, Alex Cardall, Russell Dickson, Lauren Drew, Hannah Fairclough, Chris Fung, Chlöe Hart, Travis Kerry, Jessica Lee, Dale Mathurin, Peter Nash, Sarah Naudi, Mireia Mambo, Marsha Songcome, Bree Smith, Monica Swayne, Oliver Tester, Amy Thornton, Jon Tsouras and Rodney Vubya.

The show has designs from Soutra Gilmour, choreography from Fabian Aloise, musical supervision from Alan Williams, lighting from Jon Clark, sound design from Nick Lidster for Autograph, associate direction from Barbara Houseman and fight direction from Kate Waters. Casting is by Will Burton CDG for DGA, and US casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Evita runs at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre until 21 September.