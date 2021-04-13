Everybody's Talking About Jamie to run in Los Angeles

It's going stateside!

Everybody's Talking About Jamie will open in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre as part of the venue's 2022 plans, it has been revealed. The production, directed by Jonathan Butterell, will play from 16 January to 20 February.

The new production will mark the first time the show has played in the US, though a film version is likely to appear soon. Casting for the Los Angeles run is to be revealed.

The show, which has been in the West End for three years, is inspired by a documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to be a drag queen at the age of 16. It is due to be released as a film at some unspecified point in 2021.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, direction by Jonathan Butterell, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.

The film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will open in cinemas in early 2021, where Jamie will be played by newcomer Max Harwood. Richard E Grant will take on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanel, with Sarah Lancashire playing Margaret New, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge and Shobna Gulati playing Ray after having taken on the role in the West End. The film is directed by Butterell, with MacRae writing the screenplay.

The show is also set to open in the West End next year – with tickets on sale now.