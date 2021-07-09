Everybody's Talking About Jamie to "pause" West End run from September

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, currently playing at the Apollo Theatre, will "pause" its West End run from September with plans to return in 2022.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical will play its last London performance on 26 September, with its UK tour opening that same month and touring across the autumn and winter, with a four-week spell in Brighton. The tour will then pause as the piece heads to Los Angeles, before recommencing in the UK and completing in May 2022. A second tour is planned for 2023.

The show is based on the true story of Jamie New, an aspiring drag queen transforming the lives of those in Sheffield. The West End cast is currently led by Noah Thomas, Melissa Jacques and Hiba Elchikhe.

Nica Burns, producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said: "Everybody's Talking About Jamie has come a long way from its debut in Sheffield in 2017! We are delighted to be taking our story round the world and continuing to bring fun and joy and a great night out for audiences in London and across the UK for many years to come."

A film version starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant, will be released globally on Amazon Prime on 17 September 2021.

Further stagings of the piece are set for South America, Australia, Italy, Holland and other European countries.

Tickets for the Apollo run are on sale now.