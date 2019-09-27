Everybody's Talking About Jamie announces open auditions and West End extension

The West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will hold open auditions and search for its new leading man, it has been announced.

The auditions will take place in Sheffield at the Crucible Theatre on 8 October, and subsequently at the Apollo Theatre in London on 10 October. Recalls will be held the following week. Auditionees are expected to have strong vocal skills, appropriate stamina and a playing age of 16.

Aspiring performers should prepare 16 bars of opening number "Don't Even Know It", and be available from December 2019 to September 2020. Further details are available on the Jamie website.

Producer Nica Burns said: "We are delighted to be extending and playing our third year at the Apollo. We have found some fantastic young performers to join Layton Williams and Shane Richie on tour. In the spirit of this musical, we are opening the doors to unknown talent alongside today's young professionals in the search for our new Jamie."

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to London later that year, where it won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical. The production, which marks its West End birthday on Wednesday 6 November, will also extend its run at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue until August 29 2020. Tickets for the new booking period are available now.

Jamie will embark on its first tour in February in Sheffield, with full casting to be revealed.

It is directed by Jonathan Butterell with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis and musical direction by Theo Jamieson.

Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae's musical is inspired by a documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to be a drag queen at the age of 16.