The big-screen version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has revealed soundtrack plans as it prepares for its release on Amazon Prime next month.

The new album will be released on 10 September 2021, and will feature 16 tracks, including numbers from the stage show as well as a few special tracks from the film.

The film stars newcomer Max Harwood in the titular role. Lauren Patel, also making her big screen debut, plays Jamie's best friend Pritti Pasha. Richard E Grant plays Hugo / Loco Chanelle, with Sarah Lancashire as Jamie's mum Margaret.

The album will feature a special duet between Grant and Holly Johnson, the famed Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer (it is a gut-punching replacement for "The Legend of Loco Chanel").

You can see the full track list here:

1. "Don't Even Know It" – Everybody's Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

2. "Everything" – Becky Hill

3. "Wall In My Head" – Everybody's Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

4. "Spotlight" – Everybody's Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

5. "This Was Me" – Holly Johnson

6. "Work Of Art' – Everybody's Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

7. "Werk Girl" – Todrick Hall

8. "Over The Top" – Everybody's Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

9. "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" – Everybody's Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

10. "It Means Beautiful" – Everybody's Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

11. "He's My Boy" – Everybody's Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

12. "My Man Your Boy" – Everybody's Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

13. "While You're Still Young" – Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Feeling

14. "Out Of The Darkness (A Place Where We Belong)" – Everybody's Talking About Jamie Original Album Cast

15. "When The Time Comes" – Chaka Khan

16. "ETAJ" – The Feeling (3:39)

Have a first listen here:



