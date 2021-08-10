New Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie trailer released ahead of Amazon Prime premiere

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming movie adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, arriving on 17 September.

Originally set to be distributed by 20th Century Studios in cinemas on 23 October last year, the rights were acquired by Amazon during the pandemic.

The film stars newcomer Max Harwood in the titular role. Lauren Patel, also making her big screen debut, plays Jamie's best friend Pritti Pasha. Richard E Grant plays Hugo / Loco Chanelle, with Sarah Lancashire as Jamie's mum Margaret.

Margaret's best friend Ray is played by Shobna Gulati (who appeared in the stage show) while Sharon Horgan takes on the role of Jamie's teacher Miss Hedge. Bianca del Rio will have a cameo in the film.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical is based on the story of Jamie Campbell, as featured in the documentary Drag Queen at Sixteen. The documentary was adapted for the stage back in 2017, and follows a young boy, Jamie New (renamed for the show) who aspires to be a drag queen while tackling a turbulent time growing up in Sheffield. Songs include "And You Don't Even Know It" and "He's My Boy."

Other members of the cast include Ralph Ineson (a TV veteran) as Jamie's dad, Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton, Ramzan Miah as Zayn, and the original Jamie from the stage show, John McCrea, will play the Young Loco Chanelle.

The Everybody's Talking About Jamie film reunites the stage production's creative team: Jonathan Butterell returns as director, the screenplay and lyrics are by book writer Tom MacRae, and the score is composed by Dan Gillespie Sells and Anne Dudley. Christopher Ross is cinematographer.