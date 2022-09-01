Erin Caldwell and Nathanael Landskroner to lead Heathers at The Other Palace

New names starring in Heathers at the Other Palace have been announced on stage during the production's fan celebration day.

Erin Caldwell (Pretty Woman) will take on the role of Veronica, while Jason ‘JD' Dean is to be played by Nathanael Landskroner (Waitress)

Continuing as the infamous trio of blazer-sporting socialite supremes will be Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Vivian Panka as Heather Duke and Jasmine Beel as Heather McNamara.

They are joined by Ashleigh Harvey (Ms Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Lydia Eliza Roberts (Martha Dunnstock), Tobias Turley (Kurt Kelly), Brandon Gale (Ram Sweeney), Stuart Turner (Ram's Dad, Veronica's Dad, Principal Gowan), Ryan Bennett (Kurt's Dad, Big Bud Dean, Coach Ripper) and Elliot David Parkes (Beleaguered Geek/ U/S Jason 'JD' Dean).

Also in the cast are May Tether (Drama Club Drama Queen/understudy Veronica Sawyer), Lewis Asquith (Hipster Dork / Officer /understudy Kurt's Dad, Kurt Kelly, Coach, Ripper, Big Bud Dean, Principal Gowan, Veronica's Dad), Georgia Gagen (New Wave Party Girl /understudy Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara), Amonik Melaco (Preppy Stud / Officer /understudy Ram Sweeney), Bayley Hart (Stoner Chick / understudy Ms Fleming / Veronica's Mom, Martha Dunnstock), Eleanor Morrison-Halliday (Young Republicanette) /understudy Heather Duke) and Billie Bowman (Midwestern Surf Punk /understudy Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara, Heather Duke).

Based on the film penned by Daniel Waters, Andy Fickman's award-winning production has associate direction and choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson. Heathers has book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe.

It is currently booking until 19 February 2022, with tickets on sale below.