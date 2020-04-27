English National Opera to hold drive-in performances at Alexandra Palace

English National Opera will run a series of drive-in operas at the Alexandra Palace in north London.

Expected to take place across the first three weeks of September, the performances will see singers, musicians and audiences abide by social distancing rules while punters drive up to watch the shows live.

Set on the grounds of the north London venue, if successful the ENO is expected to roll out the scheme to other parts of the UK to allow live performances to continue.

The run of 12 shows will include La Bohème and The Magic Flute, with further details to be announced.