Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham: 'West End musical theatre performers need to be on screen more'

The Emmys were revealed last night, with a variety of theatre individuals winning prizes.

In a history-making moment, Michaela Coel became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for best limited series writing for her blistering I May Destroy You, which premiered last year.

Theatre faces picked up a raft of awards, with The Crown stars Josh O'Connor, Olivia Coleman and Gillian Anderson all getting nods. The Disney Plus release of Hamilton also won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy.

One of the evening's high points came when Into the Woods and The Wizard of Oz star Hannah Waddingham won the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for Ted Lasso, the smash-hit series led by Jason Sudeikis.

Thanking Mazz Murray in the process, Waddingham rounded out her speech by saying "West End musical theatre performers need to be on screen more. Just give us a chance – we won't let you down."