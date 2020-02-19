Emma Rice's Wuthering Heights stage adaptation cast to include Lucy McCormick and John Pfumojena

Initial casting has been announced for Emma Rice's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, which opens at the National Theatre later this year before embarking on a UK tour.

Lucy McCormick (Post Popular, Collective Rage) will play Cathy in the stage version of Emily Brontë's novel, alongside John Pfumojena (The Jungle) as Heathcliff.

The piece is co-produced by Rice's company Wise Children and the National Theatre in association with York Theatre Royal. After running in London in September it will play at the Lowry in Salford and tour to cities including Canterbury, York and Bristol, with further stops to be announced.

Rice's Malory Towers will return later this year, with her production of Romantics Anonymous currently touring north America.