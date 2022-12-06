Emma Corrin and the cast of Orlando celebrate opening in the West End

Neil Bartlett's new adaptation of Virginia Woolf's Orlando, led by Emma Corrin, had its opening night yesterday in the West End.

Woolf's text, which follows a young aristocrat whose life spans centuries, genders and countries, is re-imagined in Bartlett's version, which WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton calls "very meta and clever". Crompton also praised Corrin's central turn, calling it "a fantastic performance, full of gentle detail."

Joining Corrin in the show are Deborah Findlay (Mrs Grimsditch), Jessica Alade (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Debra Baker (Virginia, Favilla, The Captain), Akuc Bol (Virginia, Euphrosyne, Prue), Lucy Briers (Virginia, Queen Elizabeth, Officer), Richard Cant (Virginia, Harriet, Kitty), Melissa Lowe (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Jodie McNee (Virginia, Marmaduke), Oliver Wickham (Virginia, Clorinda), and Millicent Wong (Virginia, Sasha, Nell).

Grandage's production, running to 25 February 2023 at the Garrick Theatre, has set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, lighting design by Howard Hudson, composition and sound design by Alex Baranowski, movement by Ben Wright, associate direction by Anna Girvan and casting by Jacob Sparrow.