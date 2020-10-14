Emilia Clarke, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Jennifer Saunders and more to star in Real Inspector Hound reading

A virtual reading of Tom Stoppard's The Real Inspector Hound will take place via Zoom at 7pm on 25 October.

Jonathan Church will direct Sanjeev Bhaskar (Magnus), Samantha Bond (Cynthia), Simon Callow (Moon), Emilia Clarke (Felicity), Freddie Fox (Simon), Derek Jacobi (Birdboot), Jennifer Saunders (Mrs Drudge) and Gary Wilmot (Hound) in the production, which is narrated by Robert Lindsay.

Stoppard's farce, which first premiered in 1968 with a cast including the likes of Richard Briers and Ronnie Barker, parodies the Agatha Christie thrillers.

The show won't be recorded or repeated, with all proceeds from tickets (costing £35) going to the Royal Theatrical Fund. A previous reading of Private Lives raised more than £44,000 earlier this year.