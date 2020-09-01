Emila Clarke, Emma Thompson, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Robert Lindsay to star in online Private Lives

A new online reading of Noël Coward's Private Lives is set to be presented on Sunday 13 September.

The new version of Noël Coward's hit comedy will be supporting the Royal Theatrical Fund, and the show is presented following an agreement with the Noël Coward Foundation.

Jonathan Church will direct a cast composed of Sanjeev Bhaskar (Victor), Emilia Clarke (Sybil), Robert Lindsay (Elyot) and Emma Thompson (Amanda), with a live Q&A with the cast and director chaired by Paul Jackson to follow after the show.

Coward's piece follows two couples who collide while visiting the French coast. Tickets cost £35, with money helping support those that have worked professionally in the entertainment industry.