Elton John says Devil Wears Prada musical is 'not ready' for London yet

It seems that the UK is definitely part of the eventual plans for The Devil Wears Prada, if Elton John is right!

The Lion King composer was chatting to Zoe Ball recently, with Ball saying how great it'd be for the musical based on the hit film and novel to find its way to British shores. John replied: "It opened in previews in Chicago and it's not ready. It'll be ready in about another year. We're going to open Tammy Faye before we open Prada." Which, sounds very much like Prada is destined for UK shores at some stage.

John later clarified in a statement: "We learned a lot from our run in Chicago and look forward to continuing to work on the production and make the necessary changes. We have every intention of bringing the production to the stage again when we have the proper theatre and the timing is right."

The music maker is also prepping for new musical Tammy Faye, which opens at the Almeida next month and is based on the life and times of the famous evangelical preacher. John had bags of praise for book writer James Graham (Ink) who he described as "one of the greatest. He just did Sherwood on the BBC and he's an amazing guy. I'm really excited about that. I've not had small musicals opening before – so this will be a lot of fun."

John added that the show was "opening very small", though of course, we expect great things to follow.