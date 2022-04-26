Elf to run in the West End this Christmas

Exclusive: A new production of hit musical Elf is set for the West End this winter.

Based on the iconic 2003 feature film starring Will Ferrell, the piece follows a boy who ends up being raised in the North Pole, with his re-integration into the real-world being less than plain sailing.

The show has a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

The new version of the show, which has yet to reveal casting, will be directed by Philip Wm McKinley, with original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe and sound by Gareth Owen. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting, with the piece produced by Temple Live Entertainment.

Elf was first seen on Broadway in 2010, with a West End premiere (also at the Dominion) following in 2015 – where it became the fastest selling show at the venue since it opened in 1929.

The 2022 revival, an entirely new production, will run at the Dominion Theatre from 14 November 2022 to 7 January 2023 for a strictly limited eight-week season. Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 10am – so come back here for more then!