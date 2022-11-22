Elf – new 2022 West End trailer and production images released

A brand-new trailer has been released for the current West End revival of Elf.

Having first celebrated its West End premiere at the Dominion Theatre back in 2015, the musical has returned to the same venue and is running until 7 January 2023, with tickets on sale below.

The cast is led by Simon Lipkin (as Buddy), Georgina Castle (as Jovie), Tom Chambers (as Walter Hobbs) and Rebecca Lock (as Emily Hobbs).









The festive stage show, based on the much-loved film of the same name, is directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Ian William Galloway, music direction by Alan Williams and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey. Casting is by Grindrod Burton.

New production shots have also been released for the 2022 revival.





Nicholas Pound

© Mark Senior

Frankie Treadaway and Simon Lipkin

© Mark Senior

Georgina Castle and Simon Lipkin

© Mark Senior

Dermot Canavan and Simon Lipkin

© Mark Senior

Kim Ismay and Simon Lipkin

© Mark Senior

Rebecca Lock and Frankie Treadaway

© Mark Senior

Simon Lipkin

© Mark Senior

The cast of Elf The Musical

© Mark Senior

Tom Chambers and Simon Lipkin

© Mark Senior

Tom Chambers and the cast of Elf The Musical

© Mark Senior