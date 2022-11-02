Elf in the West End – rehearsal photos released

Rehearsal images have been released for Elf.

Buddy and friends will once again grace the stage of the Dominion Theatre, having first celebrated its West End premiere there back in 2015.

The cast is led by Simon Lipkin (as Buddy), Georgina Castle (as Jovie), Tom Chambers (as Walter Hobbs) and Rebecca Lock (as Emily Hobbs).









Elf runs at the Dominion Theatre from 14 November 2022 until 7 January 2023, with tickets on sale below.

Simon Lipkin and company

© Marc Brenner

Tom Chambers and company

Georgina Castle

Tom Chambers and Rebecca Lock

The company

