Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Omari Douglas and more in Cabaret West End rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for Cabaret.

The new revival, directed by Rebecca Frecknall and led by Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley and Omari Douglas, will feature an ensemble of performers who will be entertaining audiences from the moment they walk into the Playhouse Theatre, which has been specially adapted into the round.

Guests will receive a "club entry time", in order for them to be immersed in the space before the actual performance begins.

Alongside Redmayne (The Emcee), Buckley (Sally) and Douglas (Cliff) are Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company consists of Gabriela Bendetti, Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Julian Capolei, Hollie Cassar, Celine Fortenbacher-Popławska, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie and Sally Swanson with an original score composed by Angus MacRae.

Cabaret is directed by Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. The show is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

