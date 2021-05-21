Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley star in West End Cabaret

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley will star in Cabaret in the West End later this year, it has been confirmed.

The production will open in November at the Kit Kat Club, the location of which is still to be revealed but is known to have a capacity of 550.

Oscar-winner Redmayne first played the Emcee at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2001, and has reportedly been keen to reprise the role ever since. Jessie Buckley, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise following her appearance on the BBC casting show I'd Do Anything, will be returning to her musical theatre roots to play Sally Bowles.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

"It's such a privilege to have the opportunity to direct Cabaret, a show that has always been dear to my heart," said Frecknall. "It's thrilling to be able to approach this classic and important musical at a time when its themes and atmosphere feel so contemporary and resonant.

"I'm in awe of my incredible creative team who have come together to create a bold new production as well as a new Kit Kat Club, a bespoke home where we can truly embrace and unlock the world of Cabaret for a new audience."

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.