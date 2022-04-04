EastEnders star and director June Brown has died aged 95

EastEnders star June Brown has died aged 95.

Though best known for her role as Dot Cotton in EastEnders, Brown was prolific on the stage, both as a director (Pin Money, Double D) as well as a performer in a plethora of shows across the nation, such as An Inspector Calls, The Lion in Winter, A View from the Bridge and more.

Recently she appeared in Calendar Girls at the Noël Coward Theatre, alongside a cast featuring Anita Dobson and Jill Halfpenny.

Her stage credits go back as far as the 1950s, performing in The Rough at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. She also has performed in a number of pantomimes, including alongside her sister Lois Brown.