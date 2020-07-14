Drew McOnie's Jekyll and Hyde to be streamed online by the Old Vic

The Old Vic will stream its production of Jekyll and Hyde from 5 August.

Devised, directed and choreographed by the award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie with original music by Grant Olding, the production featured Daniel Collins as Dr Jekyll, Tim Hodges as Mr Hyde and Rachel Muldoon as Dahlia.

The cast also included Ashley Andrews, Joao Carolino, Carrie Taylor Johnson, Anabel Kutay, Ebony Molina, Fraya Rowley, Alexzandra Sarmiento, Barnaby Thompson and Jason Winter.

It was designed by Soutra Gilmour with lighting by Robert Howell, sound by Sebastian Frost and casting by Will Burton. You can watch from 7pm BST on Wednesday 5 August to Wednesday 12 August via YouTube. While free, the venue is asking for donations during a financially precarious time.

You can see a gallery of photos from the show here:

Loading...