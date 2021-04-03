Drew Gasparini's I Could Use A Drink musical to premiere next month

Drew Gasparini's hit musical I Could Use A Drink will have its UK premiere next month.

Released as a concept album in the US and now hopping over the Atlantic, the piece celebrates modern ideas of youth in an eclectic mix of tunes.

Appearing in the cast are Ahmed Hamad (Rent), Billy Nevers (Jesus Christ Superstar), Caroline Kay (The Space Between), Luke Bayer (Soho Cinders), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Rent), GSA graduate Olivia Lallo and Tom Francis (Rent).

Filmed at Fiction Studios, the piece will be streamed from Friday 7 to Sunday 16 May 2021 on stream.theatre, with tickets on sale now.

Presented by Alex Conder and Liam Gartland for Gartland Productions, the show has musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon with direction by Conder.