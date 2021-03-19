Drag Race stars take to stage in Drag Queens Of Pop

RuPaul's Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green will take to the West End stage on 17 May to perform in Drag Queens Of Pop.

The show at the Vaudeville Theatre on The Strand will mark the opening night of theatres in London following the UK's national lockdown.

The UK's first Drag Race champion The Vivienne will be joined by stars of Season 2 Tia Kofi and Veronica Green for an "all live singing pop show, with a little dash of comedy thrown in".

The queens will be singing their own music releases alongside covers of classic pop hits.

The Vivienne releases her new single ‘Bitch On Heels' next week, following the success of her previous releases in 2020. Tia Kofi recently released her acclaimed single ‘Outside In' which was debuted by Radio 2 and has had over 400,000 streams in a month. Veronica Green will release her debut single later this month.

The show is produced by Intention Management and tickets are available from today.