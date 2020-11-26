Donmar Warehouse to stream free concert with Imelda Staunton, Minnie Driver, Giles Terera and more

Donmar Warehouse in London has revealed plans for a streamed concert filmed at the Actor's Church in Covent Garden, London.

The hour-long concert will include musical numbers, sketches and poetry, all directed by Simon Evans (Staged) with musical direction by Nigel Lilley (Piaf) and design by Grace Smart (One Night in Miami).

Donmar Warehouse artistic director Michael Longhurst said: "At the end of a very difficult year for us all, we wanted to bring together a group of incredible artists to celebrate the festive season in true Donmar style. We are thrilled to be creating this concert for the special setting of the Actors' Church – and offer it as a heartfelt thank you to our audiences for their unwavering support this year. Even though we can't be together in person, we hope you will all join us online to share the joy of music and theatre which has endured throughout the challenges of 2020."

Appearing in the concert will be Imelda Staunton (Gypsy), Jim Carter (Guys and Dolls), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Giles Terera (Hamilton), Rosalie Craig (Company) and Sharon Rose (Hamilton).

Further names will be unveiled over the coming weeks, with special guests expected.

The concert will be captioned, and an audio introduction will be available in partnership with Vocaleyes.

It will premiere online for free (though donations are heavily advised) on the Donmar's YouTube channel on Wednesday 16 December. 15 per cent of donations will be given to Connection at St Martin's, which has helped support thousands of homeless people during the pandemic.