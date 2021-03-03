Donmar Warehouse to stream postponed show Assembly on YouTube

Donmar Warehouse will stream Assembly, a show that was originally meant to be a part of its 2020 season but was postponed by the pandemic.

A blend of live performance, animation and sound, the piece will be streamed on YouTube from 7.30pm GMT on Saturday 20 March.

Created by writer Nina Segal, director Joseph Hancock and the Donmar Local Company, Assembly explores how we can build towards a better future in a time of emergency.

The venue's artistic director Michael Longhurst said: "It's an irony that we were unable to assemble for Assembly as planned - a commission that pre-dates Covid - but it has been inspirational to see how the whole team have adapted to create this ambitious digital production.

"Here at the Donmar, we are truly committed to sharing our stage with members of our local community and I am thrilled that we have been able to continue our vital work with the Donmar Local Company as we explore what forms theatre can take in a digital world and find new ways to come together."

Also on the creative team are video designer and director of photography Andrzej Goulding, set and costume designer Frankie Bradshaw, composer and sound designer Max Pappenheim and lighting designer Sam House. They are joined by system designer, programmer and operator Dan Trenchard, assistant director Eleanor Clack, producer Liz Bate, production manager Kate West, company stage manager Lizzie Donaghy, deputy stage manager Amy Wildgoose and stage management work placement recipient Victoria Rose.

Appearing in the company are Angie Lieu, Brian McGinnis, David Cunningham, Erma Simon, Jenneba Sie-Jalloh, Josiah Phoenix, Karen Walkden, Martin Fisher, Michael Turney, Patrick Burrows, Paul Ringo, Pen Riley, Rita Barry, Sadhbha Odufuwa-Bolger, Stephen Rooney, Ubah Egal, Victoria Valcheva and Youyangg Song.

An audio introduction will be available to listen to or download from the VocalEyes website from Wednesday 17 March and a captioned version of the film will also be available.