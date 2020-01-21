Donmar Warehouse new season to include Force Majeure stage adaptation, In The Blood and more

Michael Longhurst's second season as artistic director of Donmar Warehouse has been announced.

Ruben Östlund's award-winning comedy Force Majeure will be adapted for the stage by Tim Price, with direction by Longhurst. Running from 7 August to 26 September, the show follows a family torn apart by a near-miss with a natural disaster. It is cast by Anna Cooper.

Ellen McDougall will direct the first major UK production of In The Blood, Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning play which riffs off the themes of The Scarlet Letter. The piece runs from 17 April to 6 June, with design by Moi Tran, lighting by Azusa Ono and casting by Cooper.

The Donmar and Theatr Clwyd in Mold will co-produce Steve Waters' The Contingency Plan, a double-bill of shows around climate change, over ten years after their first debut. Directed by Caroline Steinbeis and Chelsea Walker with design by Alex Lowde and casting by Cooper, the show runs from 19 May to 6 June at Clwyd before transferring to London, where it runs from 10 June to 1 August.

Nina Segal will also pen a response to The Contigency Plan in the form of ASSEMBLY, featuring the Donmar Local Company.

Prasanna Puwanarajah will join Tom Scott as an artistic associate for the venue.