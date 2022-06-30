Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol – A New Musical is coming to London

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol – A New Musical will receive its European premiere this December at the Southbank Centre.

The show, which premiered in Boston in 2019, relocates Charles Dickens' classic festive tale to the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee in the 1930s, where Ebenezer Scrooge is the owner of a mining company town.

The score features original songs by country music legend Dolly Parton, who said: "Bringing our reimagined Charles Dickens classic to London feels like a homecoming. My songs weave the music of my beautiful Smoky Mountains into this timeless Christmas story, and I can't wait for London audiences to hear them as we tell that story, set in a place that is truly special to me."

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is adapted by David H Bell, Paul T Couch and Curt Wollan. The book is by Bell, with music and lyrics by Parton. It's produced by Fiery Angel Entertainment and Red Tail Entertainment.

It will play the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall from 8 December 2022 to 8 January 2023.

