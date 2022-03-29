Doctor Who: Time Fracture announces new cast members as immersive show extends into the autumn

Originally due to close next month, Doctor Who: Time Fracture is now taking bookings through to September 2022 and has confirmed 15 new cast members for the immersive production running in central London.

Scheduled to join the cast in April are Nathan Banks, Georgia Corrigan, Matthew Coulton, Evangeline Dickson, Sarah Farrell, William Frazer, Aimee Kember, Jacob Jackson, Owen Jenkins, Linn Johansson, Jamie Pigott, Jonathan Tynan-Moss, Ash Weir, Helena Westerman and Alastair Willy.

They will join existing and continuing cast members Christina Andrew, Becky Bassett, Bethany Blake, Amber Blease, Edward Cartwright, Paul Croft, Myles Devonte, Daniel Dingsdale, Harrie Dobby, Jessica Elton, Dare Emmanuel, Howard Grater, Samuel Hunt, James Lawrence, Barry McStay, Harry Pudwell, Gareth Radcliffe, Flora Sowerby, Patrick Strain, Tom Telford, Chioma Uma, Simon Victor and Imelda Warren-Green, bringing the total to 38 performers.

Brian Hook, chief creative officer of producers Immersive Everywhere, said: "Performing in Doctor Who: Time Fracture is a non-stop adventure and we are as delighted to welcome new company members as we are grateful to those moving on to pastures new. There are so many fun roles in the show with company members taking on multiple parts and donning a fabulous array of costumes. It requires so much energy and enthusiasm, as well as keen wits, to make this show work and we can't wait to see our new friends in action."





Doctor Who: Time Fracture

© Mark Senior

The production invites fans of Doctor Who and immersive theatre to discover 17 different worlds – and a plethora of characters from the popular sci-fi series – on a mission to save the space-time continuum.

The show is written by Daniel Dingsdale, directed by Tom Maller and designed by Rebecca Brower, with Doctor Who lore consultancy and script editing by James Goss.

Tickets through to 4 September 2022 are on sale below.