Disney to release Lion King prequel Mufasa

At the D23 expo, Disney officially announced a new film prequel to the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film is titled Mufasa: The Lion King. In it, Rafiki, Timon, and Pumba will tell the story of Mufasa to a young lion cub, and it will cover the future king's youth as an orphan with his villainous brother Scar.

According to published reports, Mufasa will feature Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr as Mufasa and Scar, alongside John Kani as Rafiki, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Seth Rogen as Pumba.

Further information about the 2024 release is still to be revealed.

