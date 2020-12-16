Disney delays Everybody's Talking About Jamie musical film release

If you thought theatre scheduling was turbulent, then the film world has it just as bad.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has joined In the Heights and West Side Story in having to move release dates as the pandemic continues – having previously been set for a big-screen release in February (after an original release pencilled for last October), Variety reports that its timetabled premiere has now been "removed" by distributors Disney.

No new date has been set, with Disney likely waiting to find the ideal time to release the musical flick – based on the award-winning stage show of the same name.

Both In the Heights and West Side have now confirmed new dates in the summer and winter of 2021 respectively, so we are keeping fingers crossed that Jamie will arrive as soon as possible in the new year.

The show, which has been in the West End for three years, is inspired by a documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to be a drag queen at the age of 16. It had to halt its London run temporarily last night while the new tier restrictions are in place.

The stage version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, direction by Jonathan Butterell, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.

McRae and Butterell have returned for the feature film, which will star newcomer Max Harwood in the titular part. Richard E Grant will take on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanel, with Sarah Lancashire playing Margaret New, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge and Shobna Gulati playing Ray after having taken on the role in the West End.

You can watch the trailer below: