Follow along as Disney hosts its special D100 Debut event

Did you know next year marks 100 years of Disney?

To mark the occasion, the House of Mouse is hosting a special EMEA event in London – where they will both look back on 100 years of Disney Magic as well as look forward to exciting future plans.

We're at the event and will be live-tweeting from 5.30pm BST – so keep eyes peeled for some special content!

The evening is said to: "look back at the first 100 years of Disney and look ahead to our next 100 years, together."

