Disney's Beauty and the Beast releases brand new production images

Brand new production shots have been released for Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

The production, currently running at The London Palladium until 17 September, stars Courtney Stapleton (as Belle) and Shaq Taylor (as the Beast), alongside Gavin Lee (as Lumiere), Tom Senior (as Gaston), Sam Bailey (as Mrs Potts), Nigel Richards (as Cogsworth), Martin Ball (as Maurice), Samantha Bingley (as Madame), Emma Caffrey (as Babette) and Louis Stockil (as Le Fou).

The full company is completed with Richard Astbury, Sarah Benbelaid, Jake Bishop, Pamela Blair, Liam Buckland, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Autumn Draper, Daisy Edwards, Alyn Hawke, George Hinson, Jennifer Louise Jones, Brontë Lavine, Thomas-Lee Kidd, David McIntosh, Aimee Moore, Sam Murphy, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Emily Squibb, Grace Swaby, India Thornton and Rhys West.









We recently sat down with three of the production's stars – Stapleton, Taylor and Bailey – for a game of "Be Our Guest... Take Our Test!" Find out who came out on top in the video below:





Tickets for the London Palladium run are available below.