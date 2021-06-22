Disney announces Snow White live-action film starring Rachel Zegler with music by Pasek and Paul

A new version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is coming!

Rachel Zegler, who will star as Maria in Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of West Side Story, will take on the title role. Marc Webb will direct, with production expected to start in 2022, according to Deadline.

The original Snow White was released in 1937 and was the first animated feature film created by Walt Disney Productions. Building on the cartoon, which has songs by Frank Churchill, Larry Morey, Leigh Harline, and Paul J. Smith, this new version will feature additional songs by Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman scribes Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Among Disney's other recent live-action remakes of its classic animated titles are Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid, which is currently shooting.