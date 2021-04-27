Disney's Enchanted musical sequel Disenchanted unveils further cast

Further casting has been revealed for the upcoming sequel to Enchanted, aptly titled Disenchanted.

The Disney Plus follow-up to the hit musical film will star the previously covered Amy Adams, Idina Menzel, James Marsden and Patrick Dempsey.

Glee star Jayma Mays, SNL and The Good Place star Maya Rudolph and Community's Yvette Nicole Brown have all joined the piece, with reports suggesting that Rudolph will play a villain.

Adam Shankman is directing, with the production expecting to begin later this year. We don't know much about the plot, but we assume that there will be the opposite of enchantment involved at some point.

It features tunes by the legendary EGOT winner and music maker Alan Menken, who is responsible for the likes of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, as well as lyrics by equally legendary Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Prince of Egpyt).

A release date for Disenchanted is to be revealed.