Dirty Dancing sequel announced with Jennifer Grey returning

A follow-up to hit film Dirty Dancing is officially in the works.

Thirty-three years on from the original film, the brand new sequel will star Jennifer Grey with direction by Jonathan Levine (Warm Bodies).

Featuring the iconic tune "(I've Had) The Time of My Life", the film will be a full narrative successor to the cult classic, rather than a "prequel/reimagining" in a similar vein to 2004's Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.

Other musical hits in the film include "Hungry Eyes", "Hey! Baby" and "Do You Love Me?", with Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Five Feet Apart) providing a screenplay. Casting beyond Grey and a release date are to be revealed.

Grey's co-star Patrick Swayze, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as dance instructor Johnny Castle, passed away in 2009 at the age of 57.

The stage version of Dirty Dancing received its West End premiere at the Aldwych Theatre in 2006, where it ran for five years. It has since gone on to tour the world and returned to the West End in 2013, playing at the Piccadilly Theatre. It then returned again to the Phoenix Theatre in 2016.

The show had a record-breaking advance of £15 million, making it, at the time, the fastest ever selling show in West End theatre history.