Dirty Dancing in the West End: first look

Photos have been released for Dirty Dancing in the West End.

Leading the production are Michael O'Reilly as Johnny Castle, Kira Malou as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Carlie Milner (Sleeping Beauty) as Penny Johnson, alongside Lynden Edwards (A Little Night Music) as Jake Houseman, Lori Haley Fox (Big) as Mrs Houseman, Lizzie Ottley (Evita) as Lisa Houseman and Colin Charles (We Will Rock You) as Tito Suarez.

Also in the show are Samuel Bailey, Michael Remick, Thomas Sutcliffe, Mark Faith, Mimi Rodrigues Alves, Danielle Cato, Danielle Lockwood, Marie Finlayson, Sasha Woodward, Sophia McAvoy, James McHugh, Benjamin Harrold, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Niko Wirachman, Charlotte Olliffe, Patricia Wilkins , Austin Wilks, Lee Nicholson, Oliver Adam-Reynolds, Miles Russell, Tom Parsons, James William-Pattison, Simon Williams and Christopher Fry.

Featuring the original 1987 script by Eleanor Bergstein and directed by Federico Bellone, the piece follows Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from two completely different worlds, whose paths cross at Kellerman's vacation resort during a summer that will change their lives forever.

The stage show also features hit songs from the movie, including "Hungry Eyes", "Do You Love Me?", "Hey! Baby" and, of course, "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life".

Alongside Bellone, the creative team includes choreographer Austin Wilks, supervising musical director Richard John, costume designer Jennifer Irwin, lighting designer Valerio Tiberi and sound designer Armando Vertullo.

This marks Dirty Dancing's third West End run following its original London premiere at the Aldwych Theatre in 2006, closing in 2011 after an almost five-year run, and a subsequent tenure at the Piccadilly Theatre from 2013 to 2014.

