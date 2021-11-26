Dirty Dancing to return to the West End

Exclusive: Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage is making a return to the West End for a limited engagement next year.

Following its current tour of the UK and Ireland, which culminates at the Castlebar Royal Theatre on 18 December, the production will set its sights on the Dominion Theatre.

Featuring the original 1987 script by Eleanor Bergstein and directed by Federico Bellone, the piece follows Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from two completely different worlds, whose paths cross at Kellerman's vacation resort during a summer that will change their lives forever.

The stage show also features hit songs from the movie, including "Hungry Eyes", "Do You Love Me?", "Hey! Baby" and, of course, "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life".

Alongside Bellone, the creative team includes choreographer Austin Wilks, supervising musical director Richard John, costume designer Jennifer Irwin, lighting designer Valerio Tiberi and sound designer Armando Vertullo.

This marks Dirty Dancing's third West End run following its original London premiere at the Aldwych Theatre in 2006, closing in 2011 after an almost five-year run, and a subsequent tenure at the Piccadilly Theatre from 2013 to 2014.

Producer Karl Sydow commented: "We can't wait to bring this amazing show back to the West End, after dazzling audiences across the UK and Ireland. Now more than ever, theatre needs the excitement and joy that Dirty Dancing brings – you'll have the time of your life!"

The production is scheduled to run from 2 February to 16 April 2022 with tickets on sale tomorrow at 10am.