Director Terry Hands dies aged 79

Director Terry Hands has died aged 79, it has been announced.

Born in Hampshire in 1941, Hands attended RADA where he graduated in 1964. He then founded the Liverpool Everyman, before joining the RSC in 1966. He became co-artistic director with Trevor Nunn in 1978, before becoming sole chief executive in 1986. During his 25 years he directed more shows than any other director in the history of the RSC.

Hands helmed shows including Much Ado with Derek Jacobi, Love's Labour's Lost with Ralph Fiennes and the entire History Cycle with the late, great Alan Howard.

After his time at the RSC, he became artistic director of Theatr Clwyd, saving the venue from closure during his 17-year tenure and turning the space into one of the nation's most prolific producing houses.

In 1978 and 1983 he won Olivier Awards for Henry VI and Cyrano de Bergerac respectively. His last production at Theatr Clwyd was a 2015 revival of Hamlet, starring Lee Haven-Jones.